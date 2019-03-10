Alliance of American Football

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 5 0 0 1.000 149 77 Birmingham 3 2 0 .600 91 64 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 67 123 Memphis 1 4 0 .200 81 113 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA San Antonio 3 2 0 .600 96 110 San Diego 3 2 0 .600 111 89 Arizona 2 3 0 .400 109 106 Salt Lake 1 4 0 .200 90 112

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 31, Birmingham 14

San Diego 27, Salt Lake 25

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 23, Memphis 20

San Antonio 29, Arizona 25

Saturday, March 16

Memphis at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

San Antonio at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m.

