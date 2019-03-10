Listen Live Sports

Alliance of American Football

March 10, 2019 10:45 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 5 0 0 1.000 149 77
Birmingham 3 2 0 .600 91 64
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 67 123
Memphis 1 4 0 .200 81 113
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
San Antonio 3 2 0 .600 96 110
San Diego 3 2 0 .600 111 89
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 109 106
Salt Lake 1 4 0 .200 90 112
Saturday’s Games

Orlando 31, Birmingham 14

San Diego 27, Salt Lake 25

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 23, Memphis 20

San Antonio 29, Arizona 25

Saturday, March 16

Memphis at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

San Antonio at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m.

