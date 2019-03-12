Alliance of American Football

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Orlando
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|149
|77
|Birmingham
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|91
|64
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|67
|123
|Memphis
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|81
|113
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Antonio
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|96
|110
|San Diego
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|111
|89
|Arizona
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|109
|106
|Salt Lake
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|90
|112
Memphis at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Orlando, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Salt Lake at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.