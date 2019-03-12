Alliance of American Football

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 5 0 0 1.000 149 77 Birmingham 3 2 0 .600 91 64 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 67 123 Memphis 1 4 0 .200 81 113 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA San Antonio 3 2 0 .600 96 110 San Diego 3 2 0 .600 111 89 Arizona 2 3 0 .400 109 106 Salt Lake 1 4 0 .200 90 112

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Orlando at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

San Diego at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

