Alliance of American Football

March 12, 2019 5:23 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 5 0 0 1.000 149 77
Birmingham 3 2 0 .600 91 64
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 67 123
Memphis 1 4 0 .200 81 113
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
San Antonio 3 2 0 .600 96 110
San Diego 3 2 0 .600 111 89
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 109 106
Salt Lake 1 4 0 .200 90 112
Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Orlando at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

San Diego at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

