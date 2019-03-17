Alliance of American Football

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 5 1 0 .833 166 99 Birmingham 3 2 0 .600 91 64 Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 73 160 Memphis 1 5 0 .167 90 135 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA San Antonio 4 2 0 .667 133 116 San Diego 3 2 0 .600 111 89 Arizona 3 3 0 .500 131 123 Salt Lake 2 4 0 .333 112 121

Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake 22, Memphis 9

Arizona 22, Orlando 17

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio 37, Atlanta 6

Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Orlando at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

San Diego at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

