Alliance of American Football

March 17, 2019 8:28 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 5 1 0 .833 166 99
Birmingham 3 2 0 .600 91 64
Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 73 160
Memphis 1 5 0 .167 90 135
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
San Antonio 4 2 0 .667 133 116
San Diego 3 2 0 .600 111 89
Arizona 3 3 0 .500 131 123
Salt Lake 2 4 0 .333 112 121
Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake 22, Memphis 9

Arizona 22, Orlando 17

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio 37, Atlanta 6

Birmingham at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Orlando at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

San Diego at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

