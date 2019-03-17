Alliance of American Football

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Orlando
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|166
|99
|Birmingham
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|123
|93
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|73
|160
|Memphis
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|90
|135
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Antonio
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|133
|116
|San Diego
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|140
|121
|Arizona
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|131
|123
|Salt Lake
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|112
|121
Salt Lake 22, Memphis 9
Arizona 22, Orlando 17
San Antonio 37, Atlanta 6
Birmingham 32, San Diego 29
Orlando at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Salt Lake at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
