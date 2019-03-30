Listen Live Sports

Alliance of American Football

March 30, 2019 5:01 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 7 1 0 .875 236 136
Birmingham 4 3 0 .571 148 124
Atlanta 2 5 0 .286 79 196
Memphis 2 6 0 .250 152 194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
San Antonio 5 2 0 .714 152 131
Arizona 4 3 0 .571 163 138
San Diego 3 4 0 .429 155 153
Salt Lake 2 5 0 .286 127 140
Saturday’s Games

Orlando 34, Memphis 31

San Diego at Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Arizona at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Memphis at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Salt Lake at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at Arizona, 8 p.m.

