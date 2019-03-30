Alliance of American Football

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Orlando
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|236
|136
|Birmingham
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|148
|124
|Atlanta
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|79
|196
|Memphis
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|152
|194
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Antonio
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|152
|131
|Arizona
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|163
|138
|San Diego
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|155
|153
|Salt Lake
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|127
|140
|Saturday’s Games
Orlando 34, Memphis 31
San Diego at Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
Arizona at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Birmingham at Arizona, 8 p.m.
