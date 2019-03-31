Alliance of American Football

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 7 1 0 .875 236 136 Birmingham 5 3 0 .625 165 133 Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 88 213 Memphis 2 6 0 .250 152 194 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA San Antonio 5 2 0 .714 152 131 Arizona 4 3 0 .571 163 138 Salt Lake 3 5 0 .375 135 143 San Diego 3 5 0 .375 158 161 Saturday’s Games

Orlando 34, Memphis 31

Salt Lake 8, San Diego 3

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 17, Atlanta 9

Arizona at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Saturday, April 6

Memphis at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Salt Lake at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.