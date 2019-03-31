Listen Live Sports

Alliance of American Football

March 31, 2019 10:34 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 7 1 0 .875 236 136
Birmingham 5 3 0 .625 165 133
Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 88 213
Memphis 2 6 0 .250 152 194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 5 3 0 .625 186 144
San Antonio 5 3 0 .625 158 154
Salt Lake 3 5 0 .375 135 143
San Diego 3 5 0 .375 158 161
Saturday’s Games

Orlando 34, Memphis 31

Salt Lake 8, San Diego 3

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 17, Atlanta 9

Arizona 23, San Antonio 6

Saturday, April 6

Memphis at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Salt Lake at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at Arizona, 8 p.m.

