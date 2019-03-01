Listen Live Sports

Allman Jr. lead CSU Fullerton past Cal Poly 86-75

March 1, 2019 12:47 am
 
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Allman Jr. scored 25 points and Khalil Ahmad scored 22 and Cal Sate Fullerton defeated Cal Poly 86-75 on Thursday night for its 10th win in 12 games.

Jackson Rowe’s layup with 9:18 left broke a 54-all tie and the Titans (14-14, 10-4 Big West) led the rest of the way. Rowe scored 15 with 13 rebounds and Fullerton owned a 43-30 rebounding advantage. The Titans finished 35 of 49 from the foul line and Ahmad made 12 of 15 from the line.

Cal Poly (6-20, 2-11) led 35-32 at halftime. Donovan Fields scored 22 for the Mustangs, Marcellus Garrick 18 s, Job Alexander 15 and Mark Crowe 12. Cal Poly struggled from behind the 3-point arc making just 2 of 14-shot attempts. The Mustangs committed just seven turnovers but only managed five assists on 26-made baskets. Cal Poly now has lost six of its last seven contests.

