American and Navy clash in Patriot League quarters

No. 5 seed Navy (11-18, 8-10) vs. No. 4 seed American (15-14, 9-9)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Bender Arena, Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy is set to match up against American in the Patriot League tournament quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 6, when the Midshipmen shot 43.5 percent from the field en route to the 77-67 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the charge for the Eagles. Complementing Nelson is Sam Iorio, who is putting up 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Midshipmen are led by Hasan Abdullah, who is averaging 10.3 points and 4.5 assists.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Nelson has had his hand in 42 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 24 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: American has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 83.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Midshipmen have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. American has an assist on 36 of 88 field goals (40.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Navy has assists on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: American gets to the line more often than any other Patriot League team. The Eagles have averaged 20 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.