The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

March 19, 2019 10:44 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) vs. Oakland (Fiers 0-0) at Tokyo, 5:35 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo, 5:35 a.m.

Thursday, March 28

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:00 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sports News

The Associated Press

