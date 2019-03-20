Listen Live Sports

American League

March 20, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) vs. Oakland (Fiers 0-0) at Tokyo, 5:35 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) vs. Oakland (Estrada 0-0) at Tokyo, 5:35 a.m.

Thursday, March 28

Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Toronto (Stroman 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 4:00 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Minnesota (Berrios 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Detroit (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

