East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 — Boston 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 — Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 — Detroit 0 0 .000 — Kansas City 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 1 0 1.000 — Houston 0 0 .000 ½ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½ Texas 0 0 .000 ½ Oakland 0 1 .000 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 9, Oakland 7

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) vs. Oakland (Estrada 0-0) at Tokyo, 5:35 a.m.

Thursday, March 28

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Detroit at Toronto, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:00 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.