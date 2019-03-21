Listen Live Sports

American League

March 21, 2019 1:31 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 2 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 1
Texas 0 0 .000 1
Oakland 0 2 .000 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 9, Oakland 7

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings

Thursday, March 28

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:00 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

