East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 — Boston 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 — Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 — Detroit 0 0 .000 — Kansas City 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 2 0 1.000 — Houston 0 0 .000 1 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 1 Texas 0 0 .000 1 Oakland 0 2 .000 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings

Thursday, March 28

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:00 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

