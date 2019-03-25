|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Seattle 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings
Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Toronto (Stroman 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 4:00 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 0-0) at Minnesota (Berrios 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:15 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Texas (Volquez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
