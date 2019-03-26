East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 — Boston 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 — Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 — Detroit 0 0 .000 — Kansas City 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 2 0 1.000 — Houston 0 0 .000 1 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 1 Texas 0 0 .000 1 Oakland 0 2 .000 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Toronto (Stroman 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Advertisement

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 4:00 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 0-0) at Minnesota (Berrios 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Texas (Volquez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.