|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Toronto
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Oakland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
Seattle 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Detroit 2, Toronto 0, 10 innings
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-0) at Oakland (Estrada 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
