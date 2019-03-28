East Division W L Pct GB New York 1 0 1.000 — Boston 0 0 .000 ½ Baltimore 0 1 .000 1 Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 1 Toronto 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L Pct GB Detroit 1 0 1.000 — Minnesota 1 0 1.000 — Chicago 0 0 .000 ½ Kansas City 0 0 .000 ½ Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 2 0 1.000 — Houston 1 0 1.000 ½ Oakland 1 2 .333 1½ Texas 0 0 .000 1 Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1½

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Detroit 2, Toronto 0, 10 innings

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-0) at Oakland (Estrada 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

