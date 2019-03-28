Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

March 28, 2019 6:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000
Boston 0 0 .000 ½
Baltimore 0 1 .000 1
Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 1
Toronto 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Kansas City 0 0 .000 ½
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 2 0 1.000
Houston 1 0 1.000 ½
Oakland 1 2 .333
Texas 0 0 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Detroit 2, Toronto 0, 10 innings

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-0) at Oakland (Estrada 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.