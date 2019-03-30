|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Toronto
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Houston
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Oakland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Detroit 2, Toronto 0, 10 innings
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago Cubs 12, Texas 4
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 12, Boston 4
Toronto 6, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 2
Boston 7, Seattle 6
Baltimore (Karns 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (McHugh 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Texas (Volquez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 0-0) at Oakland (Anderson 0-0), 9:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 0-0) at Seattle (Leake 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Moore 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Houston (Miley 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
