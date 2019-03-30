East Division W L Pct GB New York 1 0 1.000 — Boston 1 1 .500 ½ Tampa Bay 1 1 .500 ½ Toronto 1 1 .500 ½ Baltimore 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L Pct GB Kansas City 1 0 1.000 — Minnesota 1 0 1.000 — Detroit 1 1 .500 ½ Chicago 0 1 .000 1 Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 3 1 .750 — Houston 1 1 .500 1 Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1 Oakland 1 3 .250 2 Texas 0 1 .000 1½

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Detroit 2, Toronto 0, 10 innings

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago Cubs 12, Texas 4

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 12, Boston 4

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 2

Boston 7, Seattle 6

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Karns 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (McHugh 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Texas (Volquez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 0-0) at Oakland (Anderson 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 0-0) at Seattle (Leake 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Moore 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Miley 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

