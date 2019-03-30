Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

March 30, 2019 10:02 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000
Boston 1 1 .500 ½
Tampa Bay 1 1 .500 ½
Toronto 1 1 .500 ½
Baltimore 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 1 0 1.000
Detroit 1 1 .500 ½
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 3 1 .750
Houston 1 1 .500 1
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Oakland 1 3 .250 2
Texas 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Boston 7, Seattle 6

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Moore 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Miley 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.