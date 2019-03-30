East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 — Toronto 2 1 .667 — Baltimore 1 1 .500 ½ Boston 1 1 .500 ½ New York 1 1 .500 ½ Central Division W L Pct GB Kansas City 2 0 1.000 — Cleveland 1 1 .500 1 Minnesota 1 1 .500 1 Detroit 1 2 .333 1½ Chicago 0 2 .000 2 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 3 1 .750 — Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1 Houston 1 2 .333 1½ Oakland 1 3 .250 2 Texas 0 1 .000 1½

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 2

Boston 7, Seattle 6

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Toronto 3, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Moore 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Miley 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

