|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Toronto
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Boston
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Houston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Oakland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
Toronto 6, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 2
Boston 7, Seattle 6
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Toronto 3, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Moore 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Houston (Miley 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
