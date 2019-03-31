Listen Live Sports

American League

March 31, 2019 5:12 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 3 1 .750
Baltimore 1 1 .500 1
New York 1 1 .500 1
Toronto 2 2 .500 1
Boston 1 2 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 2 0 1.000
Minnesota 2 1 .667 ½
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Cleveland 1 2 .333
Chicago 0 2 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 4 1 .800
Texas 1 1 .500
Oakland 2 3 .400 2
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 2
Houston 1 3 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Toronto 3, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, Boston 5

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ross 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 0-0) at Texas (Smyly 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

