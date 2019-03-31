East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 3 1 .750 — Baltimore 1 1 .500 1 New York 1 1 .500 1 Toronto 2 2 .500 1 Boston 1 2 .333 1½ Central Division W L Pct GB Kansas City 2 1 .667 — Minnesota 2 1 .667 — Detroit 2 2 .500 ½ Chicago 1 2 .333 1 Cleveland 1 2 .333 1 West Division W L Pct GB Seattle 4 1 .800 — Oakland 3 3 .500 1½ Texas 1 1 .500 1½ Houston 1 3 .250 2½ Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2½

___

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Advertisement

Toronto 3, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, Boston 5

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 3

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ross 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 0-0) at Texas (Smyly 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.