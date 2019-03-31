|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Oakland
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Toronto 3, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 6, Boston 5
Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1
Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 3
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Ross 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 0-0) at Texas (Smyly 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 0-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
