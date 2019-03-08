Listen Live Sports

Anderson scores 21 to lift Brown past Princeton 67-63

March 8, 2019 7:18 pm
 
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Anderson matched his season high with 21 points as Brown beat Princeton 67-63 on Friday.

Obi Okolie had 15 points for Brown (19-10, 7-6 Ivy League). Desmond Cambridge added eight rebounds and three blocks. Tamenang Choh had six assists for the visitors.

The Bears forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Richmond Aririguzoh tied a career high with 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the Tigers (16-10, 8-5). Jaelin Llewellyn added 11 points. Myles Stephens had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. Brown defeated Princeton 78-70 on Feb. 9. Brown finishes out the regular season against Penn on the road on Saturday. Princeton finishes out the regular season against Yale at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

