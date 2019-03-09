Listen Live Sports

Andre leads N. Arizona past N. Colorado 89-78 in OT

March 9, 2019 11:08 pm
 
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bernie Andre had a season-high 26 points as Northern Arizona defeated Northern Colorado 89-78 in overtime on Saturday.

Andre hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Carlos Hines had 14 points and seven assists for Northern Arizona (10-20, 8-12 Big Sky Conference). He also had seven turnovers. Nik Mains added 13 points. Luke Avdalovic had 12 points for the visitors.

Jordan Davis had 21 points for the Bears (21-10, 15-5), whose four-game winning streak came to end. He also had seven turnovers but only six assists. Bodie Hume added 17 points. Kai Edwards had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lumberjacks leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Northern Colorado defeated Northern Arizona 63-48 on Jan. 26.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

