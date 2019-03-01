Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 10, Royals 7

March 1, 2019 6:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mondesi ss 3 2 2 1 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 2
N.Lopez ph 3 0 1 0 B.Marsh rf 2 1 2 0
A.Grdon lf 2 1 1 0 M.Trout cf 1 0 1 0
Bnfacio ph 3 0 0 0 J.Adell cf 2 0 1 0
H.Dzier 1b 4 1 2 0 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0
S.Denez 1b 1 0 0 0 Rengifo ss 2 0 1 0
J.Soler rf 3 1 2 4 Z.Czart 3b 3 0 1 0
Phllips ph 1 1 0 0 J.Urena pr 1 2 0 0
Schwndl dh 4 1 3 0 M.Thiss 1b 3 1 1 1
C.Owngs 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Rojas 1b 1 1 1 0
Cthbert 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Lcroy dh 2 1 1 0
Arteaga 2b 3 0 3 0 J.Walsh ph 1 1 1 2
E.Mejia 2b 2 0 1 1 L Stlla 2b 3 0 1 1
Viloria c 1 0 0 1 J.Jones 2b 2 0 1 0
S.Rvero c 1 0 1 0 K.Smith c 3 1 1 0
Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 Garneau c 0 0 0 1
Strling cf 1 0 0 0 C.Pello lf 2 1 1 1
Br.Lund lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 40 7 16 7 Totals 36 10 16 8
Kansas City 104 100 010—7
Los Angeles 041 010 31x—10

E_Hamilton (1), Marsh (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Kansas City 15, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Dozier (1), Trout (1), Cozart (2), Lucroy (1), Walsh (2), La Stella (2). 3B_Calhoun (1). HR_Mondesi (1), Soler (2), Thaiss (1). SB_Mondesi (1), Lopez (2), Schwindel (1). CS_Trout (1). SF_Viloria (1), Garneau (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Flynn 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 2
Staumont 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 2
Peralta H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hernandez BS, 0-1 2 3 1 1 0 2
Greene L, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 1
Hill 1 3 1 1 2 1
Los Angeles
Snow 2 4 1 1 0 4
Robles BS, 0-1 1 4 4 4 1 1
Jewell 1 3 1 1 0 1
Madero 2 3 0 0 1 2
Castillo W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 3 0
Rhoades H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Jerez S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Staumont, Greene, Castillo, Jerez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Jansen Visconti.

Advertisement

T_3:40. A_5,576

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.