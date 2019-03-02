Listen Live Sports

Angels 11, Reds 2

March 2, 2019 6:16 pm
 
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bourjos rf 4 2 2 2 Gennett 2b 2 0 0 0
Br.Lund rf 1 0 0 0 VnMeter 2b 1 0 0 0
Fltcher lf 4 0 0 0 J.Votto 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Prker lf 1 0 0 0 Pttrson 1b 1 0 1 0
Ju.Bour dh 3 1 1 2 Ma.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0
C.Pello ph 2 0 0 0 O’Grady lf 2 1 1 1
Ta.Ward 3b 3 1 1 0 E.Sarez 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Rojas ph 2 0 1 0 Con.Joe pr 1 1 0 0
J.Adell cf 3 1 2 1 Ya.Puig dh 2 0 0 0
B.Marsh ph 2 0 0 0 Trmmell ph 1 0 0 0
J.Walsh 1b 2 2 1 1 Schbler cf 1 0 1 0
J.Urena ph 1 0 0 0 Jo.Siri cf 2 0 0 0
Briceno c 3 1 1 0 Brnhart c 1 0 0 0
Ke.Pina c 2 0 0 0 Stphnsn c 0 0 0 1
Rengifo 2b 2 2 2 2 Lfstrom c 1 0 0 0
F.Trres 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Trhan ss 3 0 0 0
W.Tovar ss 3 1 2 2 Rdrguez ss 1 0 0 0
C.Jstus ss 1 0 0 0 A.Aqino rf 3 0 3 0
Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 11 13 10 Totals 30 2 6 2
Los Angeles 003 260 000—11
Cincinnati 000 002 000—2

E_Lund (1), Marsh (2), Trahan (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Adell 2 (2), Walsh (3), Briceno (1), Rengifo (1), Tovar (1), Patterson (1). 3B_Tovar (1), Aquino (1). HR_Bourjos (2), Bour (1), O’Grady (1). SB_Bourjos (1), Rengifo (1), Joe (1), Schebler (2). SF_Rengifo (2), Stephenson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Pena W, 2-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 3 4
Garcia H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Allen 1 1 0 0 0 1
Barria 3 4 2 2 1 1
Cole 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
DeSclafani 2 1 0 0 0 3
Castillo L, 0-1 1 2-3 4 5 5 1 2
Wooten 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Reed 1 6 6 6 0 2
Wisler 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Powers 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Barria (Suarez).

WP_Reed.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Rob Drake; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jason Starkovich.

T_3:05. A_5,341

