Angels 12, Rangers 11

Los Angeles Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Bourjos cf 3 1 1 0 Sh.Choo lf 2 0 1 2 T.Hnter ph 1 2 1 0 F.Rllin pr 2 0 0 0 Ju.Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 1 2 1 J.Walsh 1b 1 1 0 0 C.Tocci cf 2 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c 2 1 1 0 Alvarez cf 1 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 1 1 1 J.Gallo dh 3 0 1 1 Ta.Ward 3b 2 1 0 0 P.Scott ph 3 1 1 0 Bldquin ph 0 2 0 0 Dvidson 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Smith dh 3 1 1 2 Leblanc 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Krger ph 2 2 2 6 H.Pence rf 3 1 2 1 Fltcher ss 3 0 1 2 L.Clark pr 2 2 2 1 W.Tovar ph 2 0 0 0 P.Wsdom 1b 2 1 0 0 C.Pello lf 2 0 1 0 Sanchez c 2 1 2 2 Sndoval lf 2 0 1 1 J.Mthis c 1 1 0 0 L Stlla 2b 3 0 0 0 Pr.Beck pr 2 1 1 2 Rengifo 2b 2 0 0 0 d’Arnud ss 2 1 1 0 Br.Lund rf 3 0 0 0 De Leon pr 2 0 0 0 B.Snger rf 1 0 0 0 Fontana 2b 3 1 2 1 Dprhnsn 2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 12 10 12 Totals 41 11 15 11

Los Angeles 004 000 404—12 Texas 132 000 320—11

E_Harvey (1), Ward (4). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Texas 10. 2B_Fletcher (2), Puello (1), Sandoval (1), Scott (1), Clark (1), Fontana (2). 3B_Lucroy (1), Kruger (1). HR_Kruger (1), Pence (3), Beck (1). SB_Hunter (1), Gallo (1). CS_Clark (1). SF_Choo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Harvey 1 1-3 5 4 4 1 1 Hofacket S, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Allen 1 3 2 2 1 2 Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 2 Garcia 1 0 0 0 2 2 Snow W, 1-1 3 6 5 5 0 4 Kelly S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 2 1 Texas Miller 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 Sadzeck 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 McAllister 2 0 0 0 0 2 Huang 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 Carpenter 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Espinal L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1-3 1 4 4 3 1 Martin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Harvey, Garcia, Snow, Sadzeck, Espinal.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:48. A_5,004

