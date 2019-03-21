Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Angels 2, Diamondbacks 1

March 21, 2019 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Upton lf 2 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 3 0 0 0
C.Pello lf 1 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 2b 1 0 0 0
Z.Czart 3b 2 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0
Zmmrman 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Szczr lf 1 0 1 1
M.Trout cf 4 0 1 1 A.Jones rf 3 0 0 0
Ju.Bour dh 4 0 1 0 Qrecuto 3b 1 0 1 0
A.Pjols 1b 3 0 1 0 Peralta lf 2 0 0 0
M.Thiss pr 1 1 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 1 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 3 0 0 0
Br.Lund rf 1 0 0 0 M.Wlson rf 1 0 0 0
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 2 0 1 0
J.Lcroy c 2 0 0 0 Grtjohn 2b 1 0 0 0
Garneau c 1 0 1 1 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0
Fltcher 2b 3 1 1 0 Mrtinez ph 1 0 0 0
C.Jseph c 3 0 0 0
T.Snder ph 0 0 0 0
M.Kelly sp 1 0 0 0
S.Brito ph 3 1 1 0
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 33 1 6 1
Los Angeles 001 000 100—2
Arizona 000 000 010—1

DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Arizona 8. 2B_Fletcher (5), Brito (1). 3B_Escobar (1). SB_Garneau (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ramirez W, 2-0 BS, 0-3 3 2 0 0 0 3
Bedrosian H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 1
Buttrey H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jewell H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alexander 2 3 1 1 1 1
Arizona
Kelly L, 1-2 5 3 1 1 1 3
Chafin BS, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rzepczynski 1 2 1 1 0 0
Young 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mark 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Kelly (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:36. A_12,612

