Angels 5, White Sox 4

March 22, 2019 7:50 pm
 
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia lf 4 1 2 1 J.Upton lf 1 1 0 0
J.Rndon lf 1 0 1 1 B.Snger lf 0 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 3 1 2 0
R.Goins pr 1 0 0 0 Ro.Pena pr 1 0 0 1
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 M.Trout cf 3 1 1 3
M.Skole 1b 0 0 0 0 Bo.Way cf 1 0 0 0
Y.Alnso dh 2 0 1 0 A.Pjols 1b 3 0 0 0
Mrcedes pr 1 0 0 0 J.Urena 1b 0 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0
Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0 C.Jstus ss 1 1 1 0
D.Palka rf 3 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c 2 0 1 0
P.Tcker rf 1 1 0 0 J.Krger c 2 0 0 0
Andrson ss 2 0 1 0 L Stlla 2b 4 0 1 1
Curbelo ss 0 1 0 0 Bourjos rf 2 0 1 0
Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Hnter rf 2 1 1 0
Mendick 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0
A.Engel cf 2 1 1 0 Salcedo 2b 0 0 0 0
Dawkins cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 7 2 Totals 31 5 8 5
Chicago 001 000 120—4
Los Angeles 300 000 011—5

E_McCann (1). DP_Chicago 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Chicago 12, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Rondon (2), Alonso (3), Calhoun (4), Lucroy (3). HR_Garcia (2), Trout (3). CS_Hunter (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rodon 2 4 3 2 2 3
Marshall 2 0 0 0 0 0
Jones 1 1 0 0 0 0
Burr 1 0 0 0 0 1
Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Katz BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Ledo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Schryver L, 0-0 0 0 1 0 3 0
Los Angeles
Cahill 4 1-3 4 1 1 3 4
Bedrosian H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jennings H, 1 1 1 1 1 3 0
Hofacket BS, 6-7 1 1 2 2 1 0
Kelly W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Hofacket (Curbelo).

WP_Hofacket.

Balk_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Alex Mackay.

T_3:22. A_8,756

