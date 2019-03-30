Listen Live Sports

...

Angels 6, Athletics 2

March 30, 2019 1:15 am
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 5 2 2 1 Grssman lf 3 0 0 0
Trout cf 4 1 2 2 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 0
Bour 1b 3 0 0 1 Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 0 2 2 K.Davis dh 4 1 2 2
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 Morales 1b 3 0 1 0
Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0
L Stlla 2b 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 3 0 1 0
Fltcher 2b 1 0 1 0 Lureano cf 4 0 0 0
Lucroy c 4 1 1 0 Hundley c 3 0 1 0
Goodwin lf 4 2 2 0 Pinder ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 32 2 7 2
Los Angeles 000 000 042—6
Oakland 000 002 000—2

DP_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 3. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 7. 2B_K.Calhoun (1), Trout (1), M.Chapman (2). HR_K.Davis (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Harvey 6 4 2 2 3 1
Robles W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Buttrey H,1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Allen 1 0 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Estrada 6 2 0 0 2 3
Trivino H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Soria L,0-1 0 3 4 4 1 0
Buchter BS,1 0 0 0 0 1 0
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rodney 1 4 2 2 0 0

Soria pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Estrada.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:52. A_22,585 (46,765).

