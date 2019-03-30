Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 6, Athletics 2

March 30, 2019 1:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .375
Trout cf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .429
Bour 1b 3 0 0 1 2 1 .000
Simmons ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .286
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Fletcher 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Lucroy c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Goodwin lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .500
Totals 35 6 10 6 4 3
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .313
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Davis dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .294
Morales 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .176
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .429
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .118
Hundley c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143
a-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Totals 32 2 7 2 4 5
Los Angeles 000 000 042—6 10 0
Oakland 000 002 000—2 7 0

a-popped out for Hundley in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Calhoun (1), Trout (1), Chapman (2). HR_Davis (3), off Harvey. RBIs_Calhoun (1), Trout 2 (2), Bour (1), Simmons 2 (2), Davis 2 (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Bour, Cozart 3). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Oakland 2 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Pujols. GIDP_Simmons, Pujols, Lucroy, Piscotty, Hundley.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Cozart, La Stella, Bour), (Cozart, Fletcher, Bour); Oakland 3 (Semien, Profar, Morales), (Chapman, Profar, Morales), (Profar, Semien, Morales).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey 6 4 2 2 3 1 89 3.00
Robles, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
Buttrey, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Allen 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada 6 2 0 0 2 3 77 2.45
Trivino, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Soria, L, 0-1 0 3 4 4 1 0 5 22.50
Buchter, BS, 1-1 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 13.50
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.00
Rodney 1 4 2 2 0 0 28 6.75

Soria pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 3-1, Hendriks 3-2. WP_Estrada.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:52. A_22,585 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.