Angels 6, Athletics 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.429
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.000
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Cozart 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Fletcher 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Goodwin lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|4
|3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Morales 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.118
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|4
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|042—6
|10
|0
|Oakland
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|0
a-popped out for Hundley in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Calhoun (1), Trout (1), Chapman (2). HR_Davis (3), off Harvey. RBIs_Calhoun (1), Trout 2 (2), Bour (1), Simmons 2 (2), Davis 2 (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Bour, Cozart 3). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Oakland 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Pujols. GIDP_Simmons, Pujols, Lucroy, Piscotty, Hundley.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Cozart, La Stella, Bour), (Cozart, Fletcher, Bour); Oakland 3 (Semien, Profar, Morales), (Chapman, Profar, Morales), (Profar, Semien, Morales).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|89
|3.00
|Robles, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Buttrey, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|77
|2.45
|Trivino, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Soria, L, 0-1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|5
|22.50
|Buchter, BS, 1-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|13.50
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.00
|Rodney
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|28
|6.75
Soria pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 3-1, Hendriks 3-2. WP_Estrada.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:52. A_22,585 (46,765).
