Angels 6, Athletics 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .375 Trout cf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .429 Bour 1b 3 0 0 1 2 1 .000 Simmons ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .286 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Fletcher 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Lucroy c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .167 Goodwin lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .500 Totals 35 6 10 6 4 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .313 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Davis dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .294 Morales 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .176 Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .429 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .118 Hundley c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143 a-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Totals 32 2 7 2 4 5

Los Angeles 000 000 042—6 10 0 Oakland 000 002 000—2 7 0

a-popped out for Hundley in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Calhoun (1), Trout (1), Chapman (2). HR_Davis (3), off Harvey. RBIs_Calhoun (1), Trout 2 (2), Bour (1), Simmons 2 (2), Davis 2 (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Bour, Cozart 3). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Oakland 2 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Pujols. GIDP_Simmons, Pujols, Lucroy, Piscotty, Hundley.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Cozart, La Stella, Bour), (Cozart, Fletcher, Bour); Oakland 3 (Semien, Profar, Morales), (Chapman, Profar, Morales), (Profar, Semien, Morales).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey 6 4 2 2 3 1 89 3.00 Robles, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Buttrey, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Allen 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada 6 2 0 0 2 3 77 2.45 Trivino, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Soria, L, 0-1 0 3 4 4 1 0 5 22.50 Buchter, BS, 1-1 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 13.50 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.00 Rodney 1 4 2 2 0 0 28 6.75

Soria pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 3-1, Hendriks 3-2. WP_Estrada.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:52. A_22,585 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.