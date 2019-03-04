Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 6, White Sox 6

March 4, 2019 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Jon.Jay rf 3 1 1 0
J.Jones 2b 1 0 0 0 Rthrfrd rf 2 0 0 0
Fltcher 3b 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 3 0 2 0
Zmmrman 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Rvera ss 2 1 1 1
Ju.Bour dh 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 2 0 0 1
Briceno ph 0 0 0 0 M.Skole 1b 2 1 1 0
J.Lcroy c 3 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 3 2 2 0
J.Krger c 1 0 1 0 N.Nolan ph 2 0 1 0
J.Prker lf 2 2 2 2 R.Goins 2b 3 0 1 0
B.Marsh lf 1 0 0 0 Mdrigal 2b 1 0 0 0
C.Pello rf 3 1 1 0 M.Adlfo dh 3 0 0 0
Br.Lund rf 1 0 0 0 P.Tcker ph 1 0 0 0
J.Adell cf 2 1 1 0 C.Tlson lf 2 1 0 1
Sndoval cf 0 0 0 0 Gnzalez lf 1 0 0 0
K.Cwart 1b 2 1 1 4 Mendick 3b 2 0 1 2
J.Urena 1b 2 0 0 0 Pterson 3b 1 0 0 0
W.Tovar ss 2 0 0 0 A.Engel cf 3 0 0 0
L.Rivas ss 2 0 1 0 Cordell cf 1 0 1 0
Totals 31 6 8 6 Totals 37 6 11 5
Los Angeles 020 400 000—6
Chicago 011 002 200—6

E_Zimmerman (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Chicago 0. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Chicago 7. 2B_Skole (1), Goins (1), Mendick (2). 3B_Rivas (1). HR_Parker (2), Cowart (1), Rivera (1). CS_Sandoval (1). SF_Abreu (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Cahill 3 2-3 4 2 2 0 3
Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Robles BS, 0-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Canning 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Rhoades BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 1
Walsh 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Lopez 3 1-3 4 4 4 2 4
Delgado 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Colome 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jones 1 1 0 0 0 1
Marshall S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 3
Ruiz BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Thompson S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Ruiz (Briceno).

WP_Rhoades.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:03. A_3,796

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.