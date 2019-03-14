Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Angels 7, Brewers 7

March 14, 2019 7:41 pm
 
Los Angeles Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher lf 4 1 3 2 B.Gamel rf 3 1 1 0
B.Snger lf 1 0 0 0 Nat.Orf rf 1 1 0 0
Ju.Bour 1b 3 1 1 3 C.Ylich cf 2 2 2 2
Zmmrman ph 0 0 0 0 Grisham cf 2 0 2 0
K.Smith dh 4 0 0 0 R.Braun dh 3 0 0 0
J.Krger ph 1 0 0 0 J.Hager ph 1 0 0 1
J.Prker cf 4 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 3 0 1 1
T.Hnter cf 1 0 0 0 L.Erceg 3b 1 0 0 1
C.Pello rf 3 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 2 1 1 1
Mrtinez rf 1 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0
Briceno c 3 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 3 1 1 1
Garneau c 2 0 0 0 Nttnghm 1b 2 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 2 1 0 0 E.Kratz c 3 0 1 0
C.Jstus 2b 1 1 0 0 Gswisch c 1 0 1 0
J.Rojas 3b 2 1 1 0 O.Arcia ss 3 0 0 0
K.Mitan 3b 1 1 1 1 B.Trang ss 1 0 0 0
Bldquin ss 3 1 0 0 Cor.Ray lf 3 0 1 0
Li.Soto ss 1 0 0 0 W.Wlson lf 1 1 1 0
Totals 37 7 7 6 Totals 37 7 12 7
Los Angeles 003 200 020—7
Milwaukee 103 001 002—7

E_Rojas (1), Erceg (2), Nottingham (2), Wilson (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Fletcher (3), Rojas (5), Yelich (4), Grisham (1), Shaw (1), Wilson (1). HR_Bour (3), Yelich (3), Aguilar (1), Moustakas (2). CS_Gamel (1). SF_Erceg (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Barria 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 5
Jewell BS, 0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Bard 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jerez H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ramsey BS, 3-4 1 1 2 2 3 0
Milwaukee
Peralta 3 1-3 4 5 5 3 9
Andrews BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Knebel 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Petricka S, 3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Barnes 2-3 1 2 0 1 0
Sanchez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mike Winters; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:26. A_9,297

