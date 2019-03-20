Listen Live Sports

Angels 9, Rockies 7

March 20, 2019 12:46 am
 
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 4 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 1 1 1 1
Burcham 3b 1 0 0 0 Br.Lund lf 2 1 1 0
D.Mrphy 1b 3 1 1 1 Z.Czart ss 3 0 1 1
A.Trejo pr 1 0 1 2 W.Tovar pr 2 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 3 1 2 0 Simmons dh 5 0 0 0
McMahon ph 1 0 1 0 A.Pjols 1b 3 1 0 0
T.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 0
T.Story ss 4 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c 3 2 3 1
C.Rbago c 1 0 1 0 Ta.Ward 3b 4 1 2 4
Desmond cf 2 1 1 1 Fltcher 2b 4 0 1 1
Tuchman cf 0 0 0 0 Bourjos cf 4 1 1 1
R.Tapia lf 4 1 2 1
Linkous cf 1 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0
Metzler 3b 1 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 1 2 2
Ncholas 1b 1 1 0 0
Marquez sp 1 0 0 0
Da.Dahl ph 1 0 0 0
W.Abreu rf 0 1 0 0
Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 35 9 12 9
Colorado 310 001 020—7
Los Angeles 015 110 01x—9

E_Bard (1). DP_Colorado 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Trejo (1), Arenado (4), Rabago (1), Tapia (3), Lucroy (2). 3B_Lund (1). HR_Murphy (2), Wolters (1), Upton (1), Ward (2), Bourjos (3). SB_Tovar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Marquez L, 0-2 4 1-3 10 8 8 2 2
Oh 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1
Johnson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Horacek 1 1 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Bard 1 4 3 2 0 1
Allen 1 2 1 1 1 3
Robles W, 2-0 BS, 0-5 1 0 0 0 1 1
Garcia H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Walsh 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Ramsey H, 2 1 1 0 0 2 0
Snow S, 1-1 2 1-3 2 2 2 3 1

WP_Allen, Walsh.

PB_Lucroy.

Balk_Robles.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:32. A_7,825

