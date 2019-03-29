Listen Live Sports

Angels’ Justin Upton to miss 8-12 weeks with turf toe

March 29, 2019 11:25 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton will miss eight to 12 weeks with a turf toe injury.

Upton ran into the outfield wall at Angel Stadium while chasing a flyball during an exhibition game Sunday. The injury was initially diagnosed as a sprain and Upton was placed on the 10-day injured list with hopes of returning in mid-April.

Those plans changed after Upton was diagnosed with turf toe on his left foot. Angels manager Brad Ausmus said Upton could miss three months.

A four-time All-Star, Upton hit .257 with 30 home runs and 85 RBIs in 2015. The 31-year-old has 286 career home runs.

