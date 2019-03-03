Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Anigwe sets records with 32 points, 30 boards for Cal women

March 3, 2019 5:46 pm
 
< a min read
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Senior Kristine Anigwe scored 32 points with 30 rebounds for her 30th straight double-double and California beat Washington State 80-58 on Sunday.

Anigwe’s the first player in college women’s basketball with a 30-point, 30-rebound performance in more than 15 years.

In tying the Pac-12 Conference’s single-game record, Anigwe, the nation’s leading rebounder, collected eight more boards than the entire Cougars team. She finished the regular season topping 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game five times. She also broke the school single-game rebounding record by four, previously held by Gennifer Brandon.

Deborah Temple of Delta State holds the NCAA Division I single-game record of 40 rebounds in a game set against UAB on Feb. 14, 1983. Only six players in women’s D-I history have topped Anigwe’s 30-rebound performance. Anigwe joined five others to reach 30 rebounds.

Cal (18-11, 9-9) used a 15-2 run to break a 10-all tie, led 25-12 after the first quarter and was never challenged.

Borislava Hristova led Washington State (9-20, 4-14) with 21 points.

