Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP source: Free agent CB Kevin Jonson to visit Browns

March 7, 2019 12:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent cornerback Kevin Johnson is scheduled to meet with the Browns, a person familiar with the visit confirmed to The Associated Press.

Johnson, who was released this week by the Houston Texans, is scheduled to be at the team’s headquarters later this week, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming visits.

The 26-year-old Johnson met with Buffalo on Wednesday.

Johnson only played in Houston’s opener last season before he was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a second concussion. Injures have limited him to just 19 games over the past three seasons.

Advertisement

The Texans selected Johnson with the No. 16 overall pick in 2015. They released him to avoid paying his $9 million salary for 2019.

The Browns want to add depth to their defensive backfield and find a player to pair with Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.