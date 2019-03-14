Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Source: Washington State fires Kent after 5 seasons

March 14, 2019 8:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Washington State has fired basketball coach Ernie Kent after five seasons, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Thursday night because the school had not announced the decision.

Kent was unable to turnaround the program in his second stint as a head coach in the Pac-12. The Cougars were 58-98 in Kent’s five seasons in charge in Pullman. They went 11-21 this season, which concluded with an 84-51 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

Kent had three years remaining on his contract and will be paid $4.2 million as part of his firing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.