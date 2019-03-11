Listen Live Sports

AP Sources: Suggs not returning to Ravens in 2019

March 11, 2019 6:59 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — People with direct knowledge of discussions tell The Associated Press that seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs is leaving the Baltimore Ravens.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because his departure won’t be official until the NFL’s new year begins Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Suggs has played all 16 of his seasons in Baltimore. An unrestricted free agent, Suggs said at the end of the 2018 season that he wanted to spend his entire career with the Ravens.

That won’t happen.

Several reports indicate Suggs will sign a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Suggs played at Arizona State before being drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2003.

Suggs was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. He is the Ravens’ career leader with 132½ sacks, tied with Lawrence Taylor and Leslie O’Neal for 13th most in NFL history.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

