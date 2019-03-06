Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP Top 25 Podcast: NFL combine winners, losers, takeaways

March 6, 2019 1:00 pm
 
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is not so short and Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat is very fast.

While those were the big takeaways from the NFL combine, plenty more was learned in Indianapolis last week. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Dane Brugler, NFL draft analyst for The Athletic, joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to assess which prospects helped themselves and which ones might have hurt their stock.

Brugler gives his favorite under-the-radar prospects and talks about how pervasive and intense combine training has changed the way teams evaluate players’ workouts.

