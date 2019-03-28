Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
App State hires Presbyterian’s Kerns as basketball coach

March 28, 2019 6:56 pm
 
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Appalachian State has hired Presbyterian’s Dustin Kerns as its basketball coach.

Athletic director Doug Gillin announced Kerns’ hiring Thursday, pending approval of the school’s Board of Trustees and the North Carolina Board of Governors.

Kerns led Presbyterian to a 31-37 record in two seasons and guided the Blue Hose to a 20-16 finish this season and a berth in the Collegeinsider.com Tournament. Presbyterian won two postseason games before losing to Marshall in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Kerns also has been an assistant at Wofford and Santa Clara and was a graduate assistant to Buzz Peterson at Tennessee in the early 2000s.

He replaces Jim Fox, who was fired earlier this month after going 56-99 in five seasons.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

