App State meets La.-Monroe in Sun Belt tourney

No. 10 seed Appalachian State (11-20, 6-12) vs. No. 7 seed Louisiana-Monroe (16-14, 9-9)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney First Round, Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State and Louisiana-Monroe are set to do battle in the opening round of the Sun Belt tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 28, when the Warhawks shot 51 percent from the field while holding Appalachian State to just 43.5 percent en route to the six-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Louisiana-Monroe’s Daishon Smith, Travis Munnings and Michael Ertel have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 70 percent of all Warhawks points over the last five games.

SHABAZZ CAN SHOOT: Ronshad Shabazz has connected on 38.2 percent of the 204 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 43 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Warhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. Louisiana-Monroe has an assist on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) across its past three contests while Appalachian State has assists on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Monroe has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

