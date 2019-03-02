Appleby, Hill spark Cleveland State to 89-80 win in overtime

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tyree Appleby and Jaalam Hill scored 25 and 22 points, respectively, and Cleveland State defeated Youngstown State 89-80 in overtime on Saturday.

Appleby opened the extra period with a 3-pointer and Cleveland State led the rest of the way. He and Hill combined for 12 of the Vikings’ 18 points in OT. Appleby made 8 of 9 free throws and six assists. Hill was 10 of 13 from the floor with four boards and four assists.

Seth Millner added 12 points for Cleveland State (10-21, 5-13 Horizon League).

Darius Quisenberry poured in a career-high 32 points, including five 3-pointers, for Youngstown State (12-19, 8-10) and Noe Anabir tossed in 16.

Advertisement

Anabir’s layup with 47 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 71-71. He was fouled but missed the and-one. Devin Morgan’s 3-point try missed at the buzzer.

Despite the loss, Youngstown State is seeded sixth into the Horizon League Tournament. Cleveland State’s season is finished.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.