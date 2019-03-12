Listen Live Sports

Applewhite lifts SC State past Md.-Eastern Shore 63-54

March 12, 2019 10:08 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Damni Applewhite had 10 points and 12 rebounds to carry South Carolina State to a 63-54 win over Maryland Eastern Shore in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night.

Janai Raynor-Powell had 15 points for South Carolina State (8-25). Jahmari Etienne added 10 points.

Bryan Urrutia had 14 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (7-25). Isaac Taylor added 12 points.

Ryan Andino, the Hawks’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 19 percent in the game (3 of 16).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

