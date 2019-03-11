Arizona, USC meet in Pac-12 tourney

No. 9 seed Arizona (17-14, 8-10) vs. No. 8 seed Southern California (15-16, 8-10)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona is set to meet Southern California in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 24, when the Trojans outshot Arizona 47.7 percent to 27.8 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 23-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Southern California’s Bennie Boatwright, Shaqquan Aaron and Derryck Thornton have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BENNIE: Boatwright has connected on 43.4 percent of the 189 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 20 for 44 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Trojans are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 15-9 when they exceed 65 points. The Wildcats are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 17-6 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Southern California is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Trojans are 6-16 when opponents score more than 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Pac-12 teams. The Trojans have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.