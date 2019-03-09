Listen Live Sports

Ark.-Pine Bluff tops Mississippi Valley State 91-57

March 9, 2019 8:54 pm
 
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Martaveous McKnight had 28 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff easily beat Mississippi Valley State 91-57 on Saturday.

Terrance Banyard had 14 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (13-18, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Marquell Carter added 10 points. Artavious McDyess had 10 points for the visiting team.

Mississippi Valley State put up 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Dante Scott had 21 points for the Delta Devils (6-26, 4-14). Gregory Jones-Rollins added 10 points. Jordan Evans had 10 points.

The Golden Lions improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Mississippi Valley State 64-52 on Jan. 5.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

