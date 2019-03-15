Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 11, Cardinals 2

March 15, 2019 9:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 1 Crpnter 3b 4 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 2 0 1 0
M.Straw rf 3 2 2 0 Toerner pr 1 0 0 0
Brntley lf 2 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 0 0 0
R.Dwson rf 1 3 0 0 T.Edman ss 1 0 0 0
T.White dh 3 1 0 0 P.DJong ss 3 1 1 1
McCrmck ph 1 1 1 3 Mendoza 1b 1 0 0 0
Chrinos c 2 1 1 1 Y.Mlina c 3 1 1 0
Ritchie ph 2 0 1 1 J.Hdson c 1 0 0 0
Tanielu 2b 4 1 1 1 Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0
Ab.Toro 3b 3 1 1 4 I.Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0
O.Darte 2b 2 0 0 0 Carlson lf 4 0 1 0
T.Jones 1b 4 0 1 0 Arzrena cf 3 0 1 1
De Goti ss 4 0 0 0 Wnwrght sp 2 0 0 0
Mrtinez ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 36 11 9 11 Totals 32 2 6 2
Houston 001 006 103—11
St. Louis 020 000 000—2

E_De Goti (3). DP_Houston 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Houston 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Chirinos (2). HR_Marisnick (2), McCormick (1), Toro (2), DeJong (2). SB_Dawson (3), Fowler (1). CS_Jones (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Miley 4 4 2 1 1 5
Osuna W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rondon BS, 0-4 1 0 0 0 1 0
McCurry 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Pinales S, 4-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
Wainwright 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 5
Miller L, 0-1 0 1 4 4 3 0
Meisinger S, 3-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Hicks 1 1 1 0 2 2
Reyes 2 2 3 3 1 1

WP_Miley, Hicks.

PB_Hudson.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Roberto Ortiz.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

T_2:48. A_6,359

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.