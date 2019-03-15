Astros 11, Cardinals 2

|Houston
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Crpnter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Straw rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Toerner pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dwson rf
|1
|3
|0
|0
|T.Edman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.White dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|P.DJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McCrmck ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Mendoza 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Mlina c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ritchie ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Hdson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tanielu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ko.Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ab.Toro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|I.Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Darte 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Jones 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arzrena cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|De Goti ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wnwrght sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Mrtinez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|11
|9
|11
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Houston
|001
|006
|103—11
|St. Louis
|020
|000
|000—2
E_De Goti (3). DP_Houston 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Houston 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Chirinos (2). HR_Marisnick (2), McCormick (1), Toro (2), DeJong (2). SB_Dawson (3), Fowler (1). CS_Jones (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Miley
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Osuna W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rondon
|BS, 0-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McCurry
|1 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pinales S, 4-4
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|Wainwright
|5 1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Miller L, 0-1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Meisinger S, 3-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hicks
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Reyes
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
WP_Miley, Hicks.
PB_Hudson.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:48. A_6,359
