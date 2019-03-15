Astros 11, Cardinals 2

Houston St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 1 Crpnter 3b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 2 0 1 0 M.Straw rf 3 2 2 0 Toerner pr 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 2 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Dwson rf 1 3 0 0 T.Edman ss 1 0 0 0 T.White dh 3 1 0 0 P.DJong ss 3 1 1 1 McCrmck ph 1 1 1 3 Mendoza 1b 1 0 0 0 Chrinos c 2 1 1 1 Y.Mlina c 3 1 1 0 Ritchie ph 2 0 1 1 J.Hdson c 1 0 0 0 Tanielu 2b 4 1 1 1 Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 3 1 1 4 I.Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0 O.Darte 2b 2 0 0 0 Carlson lf 4 0 1 0 T.Jones 1b 4 0 1 0 Arzrena cf 3 0 1 1 De Goti ss 4 0 0 0 Wnwrght sp 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez ph 1 0 1 0 Totals 36 11 9 11 Totals 32 2 6 2

Houston 001 006 103—11 St. Louis 020 000 000—2

E_De Goti (3). DP_Houston 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Houston 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Chirinos (2). HR_Marisnick (2), McCormick (1), Toro (2), DeJong (2). SB_Dawson (3), Fowler (1). CS_Jones (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Miley 4 4 2 1 1 5 Osuna W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rondon BS, 0-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 McCurry 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Pinales S, 4-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 St. Louis Wainwright 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 5 Miller L, 0-1 0 1 4 4 3 0 Meisinger S, 3-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Hicks 1 1 1 0 2 2 Reyes 2 2 3 3 1 1

WP_Miley, Hicks.

PB_Hudson.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:48. A_6,359

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.