Astros 11, Marlins 5

March 6, 2019 4:16 pm
 
Miami Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Rddle ss 2 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 2 0 0 0
J.Dnand ss 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 2 1 1
Andrson 3b 2 0 0 1 J.Altve dh 2 0 0 0
J.Nlson pr 1 0 1 1 AJ.Reed ph 2 1 2 3
Is.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Dwson pr 1 0 0 0
Brigman 2b 1 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 0 0 0 0
O’Brien rf 2 1 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 3 1 1 2
T.Pmpey rf 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 2 0 0 0
Brinson cf 2 0 1 0 J.Rojas 2b 2 1 1 0
Gerrero pr 0 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 2 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 3 0 1 1 Myfield ss 2 0 0 0
J.Twine ph 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 1 0
G.Coper 1b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez ph 1 0 0 1
Rynolds 1b 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 1 1 1 1
Au.Dean lf 2 1 1 0 Reddick rf 1 0 0 0
B.Mller lf 1 1 1 0 D.Fsher pr 2 1 0 0
Seymour ph 1 0 0 0 Chrinos c 1 1 1 1
Holaday c 1 2 1 0 T.Jones pr 2 1 0 0
S.Chvez c 1 0 0 0 Al.Diaz 2b 2 1 1 1
Hrnndez ph 1 0 0 0 K.Tcker lf 1 1 0 0
Totals 31 5 6 3 Totals 33 11 9 10
Miami 002 110 100—5
Houston 001 072 10x—11

E_Dunand (1), Correa (2). DP_Miami 1, Houston 1. LOB_Miami 5, Houston 5. 2B_Dean (2), Miller (2), Marisnick (1), Reed (1), Toro (1), Gurriel (3). HR_Stubbs (2), Chirinos (1). SB_Marisnick (2). CS_Brinson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Richards 3 1-3 2 1 1 1 4
Guerrero H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1-3 3 6 6 2 0
Brice BS, 0-2 2-3 0 1 1 1 0
Dugger 1 3 2 2 2 0
Meyer 1 1 1 1 0 1
Noesi 1 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Peacock 3 1 2 0 1 2
Bukauskas 1 1 1 1 2 2
Guduan W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 2
Valdez H, 1 3 3 1 1 1 2
McCurry 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Steckenrider (Chirinos), Guduan (Anderson).

WP_Brice, Guduan.

Umpires_Home, Javerro January; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:04. A_2,562

