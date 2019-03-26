Astros 12, Pirates 9

|Pittsburgh
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frazier 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Sprnger rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|P.Reyes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mrsnick rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Altve 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Shuck cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tanielu 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Dckrson lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kvlehan lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Myfield 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|C.Moran 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crvelli c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|S.Baron ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ab.Toro 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Kang 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T.White dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|K.Hayes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Stssi ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chsnhll rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Al.Diaz ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rynolds pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|G.Stbbs c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|To.Kemp cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Nwman ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Straw pr
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|8
|Totals
|33
|12
|11
|12
|Pittsburgh
|300
|005
|010—9
|Houston
|007
|003
|20x—12
E_Kemp (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Houston 2. 2B_Frazier (1), Marte (1), Shuck (2), Kemp (3). 3B_Newman (1). HR_Cervelli (1), Tanielu (5), White (2), Stubbs (3), Straw (1). SB_Springer (4). SF_Reyes (1), Marte (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kela
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Hartlieb
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Burdi
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Waddell
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liriano
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McRae L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Houston
|Whitley
|3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez
|1 2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Guduan W, 2-0
|1 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|James
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McCurry S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_McRae (Toro), Valdez (Chisenhall).
PB_Cervelli.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:06. A_18,811
