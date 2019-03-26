Listen Live Sports

Astros 12, Pirates 9

March 26, 2019 12:00 am
 
Pittsburgh Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 4 2 2 2 Sprnger rf 3 1 0 1
P.Reyes 2b 0 0 0 1 Mrsnick rf 0 1 0 0
S.Marte cf 3 0 1 1 J.Altve 2b 1 1 0 0
J.Shuck cf 1 0 1 0 Tanielu 2b 2 1 1 3
Dckrson lf 4 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 1
Kvlehan lf 1 0 1 0 Myfield 3b 2 0 0 0
Jo.Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 Brntley lf 3 1 1 2
C.Moran 1b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0
Crvelli c 3 1 2 2 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0
S.Baron ph 2 0 1 0 Ab.Toro 1b 0 0 0 0
Ju.Kang 3b 2 1 1 0 T.White dh 3 1 2 3
K.Hayes 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Stssi ph 2 0 0 0
Chsnhll rf 2 0 1 0 Al.Diaz ss 4 1 1 0
Rynolds pr 2 1 0 0 Chrinos c 2 1 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 1 1 1 G.Stbbs c 1 1 1 1
Gnzalez ss 2 1 0 0 To.Kemp cf 1 0 1 0
K.Nwman ss 1 1 1 0 M.Straw pr 1 2 1 1
Totals 37 9 14 8 Totals 33 12 11 12
Pittsburgh 300 005 010—9
Houston 007 003 20x—12

E_Kemp (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Houston 2. 2B_Frazier (1), Marte (1), Shuck (2), Kemp (3). 3B_Newman (1). HR_Cervelli (1), Tanielu (5), White (2), Stubbs (3), Straw (1). SB_Springer (4). SF_Reyes (1), Marte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kela 1-3 1 4 4 3 0
Hartlieb 2-3 3 3 3 0 0
Burdi 2-3 1 0 0 3 0
Waddell 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Liriano 1 2 0 0 0 0
McRae L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 3 4 5 5 2 1
Houston
Whitley 3 6 3 3 1 2
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Valdez 1 2-3 3 5 5 2 1
Guduan W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
James 1 3 1 1 0 0
McCurry S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_McRae (Toro), Valdez (Chisenhall).

PB_Cervelli.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:06. A_18,811

