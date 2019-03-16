Listen Live Sports

Astros 13, Phillies 5

March 16, 2019
 
Houston Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger dh 3 2 2 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 0 0
S.Manea ph 2 0 0 0 Plouffe 2b 2 1 1 0
To.Kemp cf 4 1 2 1 Herrera dh 2 1 1 0
J.Myers cf 2 0 0 0 McBride ph 2 0 1 2
C.Crrea ss 3 2 2 0 Ralmuto c 3 1 3 2
A.Serra ss 2 0 0 0 Brantly c 2 1 1 0
Brntley rf 3 1 3 3 Wlliams lf 3 0 0 0
K.Tcker rf 0 1 0 0 A.Rmine lf 2 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 1 Gsselin 3b 3 0 2 0
J.Adams 1b 2 1 1 0 G.Ngepe 3b 2 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 4 1 1 2 D.Czens cf 3 0 0 0
C.Julks lf 1 0 1 1 Haseley cf 1 0 1 0
Al.Diaz 2b 3 1 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 3 0 0 0
Myfield 2b 1 0 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 1 0 0 1
Ab.Toro 3b 4 1 2 1 L.Adams rf 3 0 1 0
O.Darte ph 1 0 0 0 J.Smith rf 1 0 0 0
M.Stssi c 4 1 2 2 G.Petit ss 3 0 0 0
Ritchie c 1 0 0 1 N.Maton ss 1 1 1 0
Totals 43 13 17 12 Totals 40 5 12 5
Houston 101 090 020—13
Philadelphia 002 000 012—5

E_Adams (1), Paredes (1), Petit (1). DP_Houston 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Houston 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Correa (5), Alvarez (3), Julks (1), Toro (3), Plouffe (2), Herrera (1), McBride (3), Gosselin (5). HR_Realmuto (3). SB_Kemp (4). CS_Springer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Peacock W, 2-0 4 5 2 2 0 5
James 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bukauskas H, 3 3 3 1 0 0 5
Sneed S, 4-4 1 3 2 2 0 2
Philadelphia
Nola 2 2-3 4 2 2 3 2
Bleich 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Arano L, 0-1 0 5 6 6 1 0
Pazos S, 3-3 2-3 4 3 2 1 0
Leftwich 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 1 1-3 2 2 1 1 1
Paredes 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4

WP_Bukauskas, Pazos.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:35. A_10,488

